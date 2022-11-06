UNC football moves up in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 10

Zack Pearson
Mack Brown and the UNC football program kept its win streak alive with their victory at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. And as a result of that, they moved up in the latest polls as well.

The Tar Heels jumped a few spots up to No. 14 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 10. The Tar Heels climbed from No. 15 to No. 14 after the win.

UNC is the second-highest-ranked ACC team in the polls behind only Clemson who fell to No. 12 after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

N.C. State is the only other ACC team in the polls this week, moving up to No. 16 after beating Wake Forest.

Take a look at the full rankings below:

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. TCU

  5. Tennessee

  6. Oregon

  7. USC

  8. LSU

  9. Ole Miss

  10. UCLA

  11. Alabama

  12. Clemson

  13. Utah

  14. North Carolina

  15. Penn State

  16. NC State

  17. Tulane

  18. Texas

  19. Liberty

  20. Illinois

  21. UCF

  22. Kansas State

  23. Washington

  24. Kentucky

  25. Notre Dame

Others receiving votes: 

Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

