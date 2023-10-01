UNC football moves up in US LBM Coaches Poll despite bye week

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels football program had the week off after starting the season 4-0 with a win over Pitt. But even with the bye week, the Tar Heels saw their ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll climb.

The Tar Heels check in at No. 13 in the poll, up from two spots at No. 15 last week. It’s the highest ranking for UNC this season so far. Losses by Utah and LSU dropped them down, allowing UNC to move up.

North Carolina is also the second-highest-ranked ACC team in the polls behind No. 5 Florida State who fell one spot. Duke dropped to No. 21 while Miami is at No. 17. Louisville checks in at No. 25 after a win on Friday.

The Tar Heels return to action next Saturday for a showdown against 4-1 Syracuse. The Orange are coming off a tough loss to Clemson last week.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

