UNC football moves up three spots in US LBM Coaches Poll

It wasn’t easy and it certainly wasn’t pretty, but the North Carolina Tar Heels were able to survive a thrilling overtime win over Duke on Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

UNC honored their seniors in the final home game of the season and got a very important win to move to 8-2 on the year. With two road games left, UNC still has the chance to get to 10 wins and potentially move up in the College Football Playoff rankings as well.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels got a boost in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, jumping three spots from No. 23 to No. 20. They are also the third highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team in the rankings, behind No. 4 Florida State and No. 9 Louisville.

Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 10-0 1,591 (58) – 2 Michigan 10-0 1,479 (3) – 3 Ohio State 10-0 1,467 (3) – 4 Florida State 10-0 1,428 – 5 Washington 10-0 1,358 – 6 Oregon 9-1 1,256 – 7 Texas 9-1 1,207 – 8 Alabama 9-1 1,197 – 9 Louisville 9-1 1,042 +2 10 Oregon State 8-2 945 +3 11 Missouri 8-2 937 +4 12 Penn State 8-2 890 -3 13 Oklahoma 8-2 817 +3 14 Ole Miss 8-2 815 -4 15 LSU 7-3 667 +4 16 Utah 7-3 531 -2 17 Tulane 9-1 434 +3 18 Notre Dame 7-3 424 +4 19 Tennessee 7-3 401 -7 20 North Carolina 8-2 387 +3 21 James Madison 10-0 343 – 22 Arizona 7-3 295 +2 23 Iowa 8-2 252 +4 24 Kansas State 7-3 216 +5 25 Oklahoma State 7-3 145 -4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

