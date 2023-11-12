Advertisement

UNC football moves up three spots in US LBM Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

It wasn’t easy and it certainly wasn’t pretty, but the North Carolina Tar Heels were able to survive a thrilling overtime win over Duke on Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

UNC honored their seniors in the final home game of the season and got a very important win to move to 8-2 on the year. With two road games left, UNC still has the chance to get to 10 wins and potentially move up in the College Football Playoff rankings as well.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels got a boost in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, jumping three spots from No. 23 to No. 20. They are also the third highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team in the rankings, behind No. 4 Florida State and No. 9 Louisville.

Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

10-0

1,591 (58)

2

Michigan

10-0

1,479 (3)

3

Ohio State

10-0

1,467 (3)

4

Florida State

10-0

1,428

5

Washington

10-0

1,358

6

Oregon

9-1

1,256

7

Texas

9-1

1,207

8

Alabama

9-1

1,197

9

Louisville

9-1

1,042

+2

10

Oregon State

8-2

945

+3

11

Missouri

8-2

937

+4

12

Penn State

8-2

890

-3

13

Oklahoma

8-2

817

+3

14

Ole Miss

8-2

815

-4

15

LSU

7-3

667

+4

16

Utah

7-3

531

-2

17

Tulane

9-1

434

+3

18

Notre Dame

7-3

424

+4

19

Tennessee

7-3

401

-7

20

North Carolina

8-2

387

+3

21

James Madison

10-0

343

22

Arizona

7-3

295

+2

23

Iowa

8-2

252

+4

24

Kansas State

7-3

216

+5

25

Oklahoma State

7-3

145

-4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire