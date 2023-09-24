UNC football moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 4-0 through the first four weeks of the 2023 season including an ACC opening win over Pitt on Saturday night on the road.

The 4-0 start is the first for North Carolina since 1997, also under Mack Brown. And as they head into the bye week, they will do so moving up in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

North Carolina is up two spots from No. 17 to No. 15 in the rankings, their highest ranking of the season so far.

At No. 15, the Tar Heels are the second-highest ranked ACC program behind No. 4 Florida State. Duke checks in at No. 16 followed by No. 18 Miami.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

