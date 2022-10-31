UNC football moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

Saturday night’s win over Pitt was a big one for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program. Not only was it a statement game, but it also helped UNC move up in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll and now the Associated Press top 25 as well.

The Tar Heels moved up four spots from No. 21 to No. 17 overall after beating Pitt. It’s the highest ranking for the Tar Heels this season with a 7-1 start.

UNC is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week and they are the second-highest behind No, 5 Clemson. Wake Forest (No. 20), NC State (No. 21), and Syracuse (No. 22) are also ranked in the updated poll.

Next up for UNC is a road trip to Virginia next week with the chance to clinch the ACC coastal division with some help. A win would go a long ways for UNC including the College Football Playoff.

