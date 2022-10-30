UNC football moves inside the top 20 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

North Carolina’s win over Pitt at home on Saturday night was a statement for Mack Brown and his Tar Heels. Not only did it move them to 7-1 overall but the Tar Heels are now 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and have a tight grip on the coastal division.

And less than 24 hours later, the Tar Heels find themselves moving up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as well.

The Tar Heels are up six spots from No. 21 overall to No. 15 in the poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. They are among the biggest movers in the poll, joining Kansas State (8 spots) and Central Florida (12 spots).

Here is the full top-25:

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC Ole Miss UCLA Utah Illinois Kansas State UNC Penn State LSU Oklahoma State Wake Forest NC State Tulane Syracuse Liberty Kentucky UCF

Schools that dropped out

No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina.

Other schools receiving votes:

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

