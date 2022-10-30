UNC football moves inside the top 20 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·1 min read

North Carolina’s win over Pitt at home on Saturday night was a statement for Mack Brown and his Tar Heels. Not only did it move them to 7-1 overall but the Tar Heels are now 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and have a tight grip on the coastal division.

And less than 24 hours later, the Tar Heels find themselves moving up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as well.

The Tar Heels are up six spots from No. 21 overall to No. 15 in the poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. They are among the biggest movers in the poll, joining Kansas State (8 spots) and Central Florida (12 spots).

Here is the full top-25:

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Tennessee

  4. Michigan

  5. Clemson

  6. Alabama

  7. TCU

  8. Oregon

  9. USC

  10. Ole Miss

  11. UCLA

  12. Utah

  13. Illinois

  14. Kansas State

  15. UNC

  16. Penn State

  17. LSU

  18. Oklahoma State

  19. Wake Forest

  20. NC State

  21. Tulane

  22. Syracuse

  23. Liberty

  24. Kentucky

  25. UCF

Schools that dropped out
No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina.

Other schools receiving votes:

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

Recommended Stories