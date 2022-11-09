UNC Football moves up in College Football Playoff rankings

Zack Pearson
·1 min read

The second week of rankings for the College Football Playoff have been released and the UNC football program is moving up.

Following the win over Virginia on Saturday, the Tar Heels have climbed from No. 17 overall to No. 15. The Tar Heels have a 8-1 record and a 5-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

For UNC, they control their own destiny in the coastal division as well as getting to a big bowl game in the CFP. They do have a tough road game at Wake Forest followed by Georgia Tech at home and then NC State at home to close the year out. NC State is ranked No. 16.

UNC is likely to get Clemson in the ACC Championship game as well, another chance for them to improve the ranking.

The Tigers are No. 10 in the updated rankings after losing to Notre Dame on Saturday.

