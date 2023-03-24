UNC football makes cut for five-star quarterback’s final list

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels have taken a step forward in the recruitment of a big five-star quarterback in the 2024 class.

Charlotte native Jadyn Davis officially cut his list of 32 offers down to a final five a week before he is set to commit to a school. On Friday, Davis announced he will be focusing on North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 202-pound Davis is among the best players in the 2024 class and is now ready to make a decision. He will make his decision live on Sportscenter, Friday afternoon ending his recruitment once and for all.

Since a kid, I’ve dreamt of this moment…now it’s in God’s hands🙏🏽… Who will it be? I will be committing live on March 31st at 1:30PM on SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/Q1EY40kpDA — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) March 24, 2023

Going into next week’s decision, it appears as if Michigan is the team to beat in this decision. The Wolverines hold all of the crystal ball predictions on 247Sports, including one from national analyst Steve Wiltfong.

Davis is ranked No. 28 nationally, the No. 2 quarterback, and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

