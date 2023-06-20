When is UNC football’s Mack Brown retiring? Here’s what the Tar Heels' coach said

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football’s Mack Brown isn’t thinking about retirement as the Tar Heels prepare for the 2023 season.

“Just about every recruit that comes in asks me if I’m gonna quit, because they said all the coaches recruiting against us say you’re quitting,” Brown said Tuesday in a press conference at the Kenan Football Center.

“I said, ‘Well, I haven’t talked to any of ‘em.’ There were a number of ‘em last year that said I was quitting that got fired, so they probably ought to worry more about their jobs than mine.”

The 71-year-old Brown, who has nearly 50 years of coaching experience, agreed to a one-year contract extension in February that could keep him in Chapel Hill through January 2028.

Brown has signed a one-year contract extension for the last four years after joining the program in 2019 with a five-year deal. He will be 76 in 2028 when his current contract expires.

“It’s probably the best compliment I could ever have that (some coaches) want me to quit. I want to thank ‘em. … I’m in better shape than I’ve been in 20 years,” Brown said.

“I’m working harder than I’ve been in 20 years. I’m really excited about where this program is and where it can go. I sure wouldn’t be sitting in on Sunday afternoon talking to – on an unofficial visit – a guy from the Class of ‘26, if I was planning on quitting. No, I’m not planning on quitting.”

Brown is 30-22 in his last four seasons since returning to UNC, with four straight bowl game appearances. The Tar Heels are coming off a nine-win season and their first ACC Championship game appearance since 2015.

Brown is the only active college coach who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Tar Heels will start preseason practice Aug. 2 and are scheduled to open the season Sept. 2 in Charlotte against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

