UNC football’s Mack Brown didn’t like ‘classless’ comments from NC State’s Dave Doeren

Before discussing UNC football’s 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, Tar Heels coach Mack Brown addressed comments made by NC State coach Dave Doeren.

Following the Wolfpack’s 39-20 win against UNC on Nov. 25 at Carter-Finley Stadium, ACC Network cameras picked up Doeren’s remarks to the Wolfpack in the locker room.

“You know, it’s been 1,460 days since those pieces of (expletive) beat us,” Doeren said.

Brown addressed that comment on the opening day of the early signing period.

“In our last ball game with a rival school, after the game, the head coach of that school called our players a piece of (expletive),” Brown said to reporters at the Kenan Football Center.

“I apologize for that language, but I’ve never heard something like that before. I’m disappointed. I thought it was classless. Number one, we didn’t play well in the game. We didn’t coach well in the game. It’s been very well documented and I got that, but you don’t call kids a piece of (expletive). I’ve addressed it with our team. I apologized to them.

“. … They represent us. And from me speaking for them and their parents, they really didn’t appreciate being called a piece of (expletive). Never heard that before. Very, very disappointing. But, it is what it is.”

UNC, which has lost three games in a row to NC State, closes its season at the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27.

