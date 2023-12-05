UNC football loses linebacker to transfer portal

The list of North Carolina players heading to the transfer portal continues to grow as the 2023 regular season is over a week old. As UNC gets ready for its bowl matchup against West Virginia in Charlotte, another player is heading to the portal.

This time it’s on the defensive side of the football.

Linebacker Deuce Caldwell announced on Sunday that he will enter the portal and pursue another opportunity. The former three-star recruit appeared in all 14 games in 2022, spending time on special terms and at linebacker.

Caldwell recorded two tackles in 11 games this season, rarely getting any playing time.

BREAKING: UNC Linebacker Randy ‘Deuce’ Caldwell tells me he plans to enter the Transfer Portal The 6’0, 230 lb Linebacker from Mauldin, SC will have 2 years of eligibility remaining Former 4-Star recruit in the C/O 2022 pic.twitter.com/ImZTJ3oAVS — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) December 3, 2023

The linebacker has already picked up offers from Temple and UCF, two teams that originally recruited him before he committed to North Carolina in his recruitment.

