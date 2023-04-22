UNC football loses another defensive back to transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels are seeing another departure on their defense to the transfer portal this week. With the portal opening up a week ago, the Tar Heels have now lost four players, all on the defensive side of the ball.

On Friday, defensive back Dae Dae Hollins became the latest player to enter the portal, doing so hours after defensive lineman Bryson Jennings opted to leave the program.

He becomes another defensive back to leave after last season, joining Don Chapman, Cam’Ron Kelly, Storm Duck, and Tony Grimes.

#UNC defensive back Ladaeson DeAndre “Dae Dae” Hollins has entered the transfer portal again. Quick story: https://t.co/094jCqGKVM pic.twitter.com/Frh5tboQlg — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) April 21, 2023

Hollins originally committed to North Carolina under Larry Fedora, and has been with the team since 2018. He’s appeared in 43 games and made five starts but saw his role relegated to special teams duty for the most part last season.

UNC’s defense last season struggled at times, especially in the secondary so it’s not a shocker to see some changes this offseason. The Tar Heels will look to fix those mistakes with what they have on the roster and the hope is that it is a better unit this season.

