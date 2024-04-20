UNC football looking to add punter for Fall

Special teams might not be the most glamorous part of a football game, but it is undoubtedly the most important.

Teams need to effectively return kicks and set their teams up in strong field position. Acing clutch field goals is difficult, but a needed skill for those who want to play at the next level.

One area of special teams that’s also super important, particularly when the offense is struggling: punting.

Being able to pin a team deep in its own territory can prove wonders for the defense, which realizes it has a lot less field to work with. Defenses can pressure the offense into making mistakes, such as a fumble, bad pass or – worst of all – a safety.

Oh, and also offenses might feel more pressure to execute.

Speaking of punting, the only punter UNC has on its roster is Tom Maginness. He was part of a unit that struggled immensely last Fall, which was near the bottom of the ACC in terms of production.

Ben Kiernan was out with injury last season, but he was also a graduate student, meaning he has no more eligibility.

If you haven’t guessed it by now, North Carolina is looking to add another punter (or two).

UNC has just one punter on the roster right now, so it will also be looking for preferred walk-on punter in the portal plus a punter is coming in with the rest of the freshmen. — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) April 17, 2024

The Spring Game kicks off today on Saturday, April 20, so maybe the Tar Heels will find their next punter then. It’s definitely an area to look out for, as the Spring Game is always an opportunity to see positional battles and potential standouts.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire