UNC football linebacker Kaimon Rucker earns Walter Camp honors

The biggest factor in North Carolina’s 31-17 win over South Carolina on Saturday was the defense as they held the Gamecocks to just three second-half points.

That effort was led by the front seven which produced 9 sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss. In the center of that was linebacker Kaimon Rucker who had 2.5 sacks, eight tackles, and 5.5 tackles for loss. For his efforts, Rucker earned Walker Camp Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He’s the first Tar Heel to earn the honor since Kareem Martin did in 2013 and is the seventh Tar Heel since 2004 to do so.

The Butcher is National Defensive Player of the Week 😤#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/hsKFpq21D4 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 3, 2023

The senior out of Georgia came on strong last season, becoming a key member of North Carolina’s defense. He continued that effort in Week 1, helping the Tar Heels earn a big victory.

Each week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation will honor one offensive and one defensive player as its national Football Bowl Subdivision player of the week. The award is going into its 20th season.

