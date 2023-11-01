UNC football left out of first College Football Playoff rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to get off to a 6-0 start to the season before dropping the last two games to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Those two losses not only cost UNC their perfect season but also a shot at the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Now, it cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The first rankings for the College Football Playoff were released on Tuesday night as the committee dropped the Top 25 teams and while there a few two-loss teams, the Tar Heels were not among that list. And that was to be expected.

Here is the list of the top 25 teams in the first rankings:

North Carolina can climb into these rankings eventually, but really need to win out to make any sort of noise in the top 25.

After Saturday’s game against Campbell, UNC will host Duke and then travel for road games at Clemson and at NC State to close out the season.

