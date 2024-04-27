UNC football LB Cedric Gray, WR Tez Walker selected in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft

North Carolina, which had quarterback Drake Maye taken with the third pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, had two of his former teammates selected Saturday in the fourth round.

Linebacker Cedric Gray was taken 106fh overall by the Tennessee Titans, and wide receiver Tez Walker went 113th to the Baltimore Ravens.

Gray earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior in the 2023 season and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. He led the Tar Heels and was second in the ACC with 121 tackles.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time, and now that it’s here, I’m just so thankful for all the people who helped me get to where I am,” Gray said Saturday in a statement. “Even though I knew I could make an impact at the Power 5 level, UNC was the only place that took a chance on me and I’ll be forever grateful.”

Walker’s draft selection Saturday was another step on what has been a football odyssey this past year.

The Charlotte native transferred to UNC from Kent State, only to be denied initial eligibility by the NCAA as a two-time transfer. After appeals to the NCAA and talk of legal action, the organization allowed Walker and other transfers to become eligible — Walker after missing the first four games of the season.

Walker was named third-team All-ACC after making 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. He declared for the draft after the season.

“He’s had an incredible journey to get to this point and to see all his perseverance pay off is really special,” Brown said. “Tez is a great player, but he’s played so little football at this point that I truly believe his best days are ahead of him.”

Gray played in 51 games at UNC, with 37 starts. His 369 tackles rank eighth on UNC’s all-time list.

“Ced is a graduate of UNC, is tough as nails, plays through injury, serves as a role model to younger players and held everyone accountable,” Brown said.