UNC football lands three-star DL in 2024 class

Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some good news on Monday afternoon in the form of the 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star defensive lineman Peter Pesansky pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels, becoming the 12th player to commit from the 2024 class for Brown’s team. The Tampa Bay native picked the Tar Heels over Oklahoma as his finalists out of 12 offers, giving the Tar Heels a nice recruiting win over the Sooners.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman is ranked No. 557 nationally, No. 54 defensive lineman and the No. 82 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Over the course of his recruitment, Pesansky made a few visits to North Carolina to visit the program. That included being there at the team’s spring game and it paid off for UNC. After that visit, the defensive lineman saw enough to feel comfortable at UNC and pick the Tar Heels.

UNC’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranks No. 11 nationally per 247Sports.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire