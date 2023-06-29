UNC Football lands three-star WR Keenan Jackson

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have landed a big commitment on Thursday from one of their top remaining targets in the 2024 class.

Three-star wide receiver Keenan Jackson officially pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina, ending his recruitment. Jackson posted via Twitter that he is committed to UNC, picking the Tar Heels over Duke, UNC, NC State, and Virginia Tech. He took visits to all of those programs in his recruitment and was on UNC’s campus last weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The final visit to UNC was the one that sealed the deal for Jackson, giving the staff another commitment as the summer rolls on.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver is a native of Matthews, North Carolina and plays his high school ball at Weddington. He’s ranked No. 813 nationally, No. 104 wide receiver and the No. 29 player in North Carolina per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

His commitment is the 21st for North Carolina in the 2024 class that ranks No. 16 nationally.

Advertisement

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire