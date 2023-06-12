UNC football lands three-star recruit in 2024 class

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have once again added to its 2024 recruiting class.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels were able to pluck out a three-star athlete out of the Sunshine State when Carlos Mitchell Jr. verbally committed to UNC. The 5-foot-10, 610-pound Florida native pledged the verbal commitment on his official visit to Chapel Hill. It was the only official visit Mitchell Jr. had taken.

In his recruitment, Mitchell Jr. had a total of 19 offers but picked the Tar Heels over Penn State, West Virginia, Purdue, Kansas, and South Florida among others.

Despite being listed as an athlete in his recruitment, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels see him as a piece to the secondary in the future.

The recruit spent time at wide receiver and on special teams in his high school career.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire