UNC football lands three-star edge rusher in 2024 class

Make it three-straight days now that Mack Brown and the UNC football program have landed a recruit in the 2024 class.

After landing an athlete on Sunday and then a linebacker on Monday, the Tar Heels have secured a verbal commitment from three-star edge rusher Curtis Simpson on Tuesday. Simpson becomes the 17th player to commit to North Carolina in the 2024 class as Brown and the staff continue the momentum.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Simpson is listed as an athlete but will be a pass rusher at least to start his college career. He was on UNC’s campus last weekend for an official visit and it was enough to make up his mind and pledge the verbal commitment to UNC.

Simpson picked the Tar Heels over 15 other offers including from Duke, Auburn, UConn, App State, and James Madison. The recruit is ranked No. 95 nationally and the No. 28 player in the state of North Carolina per 247Sports.

North Carolina’s 2024 class now ranks No. 11 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. They still have targets out there as well and may not be done adding.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire