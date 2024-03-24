UNC football lands three-star tight end in 2025 class

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program are in the middle of Spring practice as they get an early look at their team for the 2024 season. But the future of the program received some good news on Saturday afternoon.

Three-star recruit Marshall Pritchett ended his recruitment on Saturday afternoon and committed to North Carolina. The tight end picked the Tar Heels over Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina, and Wisconsin in his recruitment. He did so during a special ceremony at Ethos Athletic Club in his hometown of Charleston.

The 6-foot-5, 211-pound tight end is a Charleston native who plays his high school football at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School.

Pritchett is ranked No. 411 nationally, No. 24 tight end and the No. 44 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

His commitment gives North Carolina six commitments in the 2025 class which is ranked No. 18 overall in the 247Sports rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire