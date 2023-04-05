UNC football lands in-state offensive lineman

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have landed another recruit for the 2024 class on Wednesday.

In-state lineman Jani Norwood became the ninth player to pledge a verbal commitment to the Tar Heels for the 2024 class. He’s the second prospect this week to commit to North Carolina as well.

Norwood made the announcement on Wednesday morning, posting to Twitter that he is committed to North Carolina. It comes just a few weeks after Norwood visited Chapel Hill for an official visit. The visit was enough for him to make his decision and end his recruitment becoming a Tar Heel.

The Ramseur, North Carolina native had a total of 4 offers in his recruitment with UNC being the first to offer. He picked UNC over Appalachian State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.

Norwood also received interest from NC State, Virginia and East Carolina in his recruitment.

With nine commitments, North Carolina’s 2024 class is ranked No. 19 overall in the 247Sports team rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire