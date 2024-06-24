UNC football lands in-state 2026 quarterback recruit

The North Carolina Tar Heels will have a starting quarterback under center not named Sam Howell or Drake Maye for the first time since 2018 this upcoming season. But the future of the position looks bright in Chapel Hill.

With Bryce Baker coming in for the 2025 class, the Tar Heels have secured another commitment at the position. Class of 2026 quarterback Zaid Lott pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels on Monday afternoon, ending his recruitment and staying in the state of North Carolina.

The Providence Day School product sat behind former UNC target Jaydn Davis who committed to Michigan but this year, he will get his first chance to be the full-time starter for the Charlotte powerhouse.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Lott had five total offers and picked UNC over Boston College, Charlotte, Florida State and NC State. He becomes the first commitment for Mack Brown’s 2026 recruiting class.

Lott is familiar with UNC’s program, visiting in early April and then making two trips over the past week to the campus. Meeting the coaches and learning about the program were huge in the recruitment and he eventually got enough information to make a commitment.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire