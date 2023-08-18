UNC football lands Crest standout Javarius Green

BOILING SPRINGS — Before shifting full focus toward his senior football season, Crest standout Javarius Green had one order of business to take care of Friday afternoon.

Hours ahead of kickoff against Upstate South Carolina powerhouse Gaffney, the Chargers’ top prospect announced his plan to play football at the University of North Carolina.

Green was pursued by 20 schools, among them nearby Gardner-Webb, Appalachian State and East Carolina, along with NC State, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. From the list he trimmed his potential college destinations to four: UNC, Maryland and Michigan State, with Alabama making a late run at the 5-10, 190-pound receiver.

In the end, though, it was the Tar Heels who won out.

Last fall, Green emerged as one of the state’s top receivers after catching 62 passes for 1,267 yards and 18 touchdowns. His stock particularly surged last September following a 54-49 win over rival Shelby, the Crest standout finishing with 10 catches for 309 yards and five TDs.

Heading into his senior season, Green has 1,814 career receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has three punt returns for TDs.

