UNC Football lands commitment from three-star tight end

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is having a good weekend so far, retaining the Victory Bell with a double-overtime thrilling win over Duke and now landing a commitment.

On Sunday, a day after that win over Duke, the Tar Heels earned a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class from three-star tight end Luke Farrell. The Arlington Heights, Illinois native took to X to pledge his verbal commitment on Sunday, ending his recruitment after taking a visit to Chapel Hill this weekend for the game.

The visit did enough to convince him to become a Tar Heel and join Mack Brown’s team.

Farrell is the fourth player to commit to North Carolina in the 2025 recruiting cycle. His recruitment was led by Freddie Kitchens and he picked the Tar Heels over Duke and Illinois.

The commit is ranked No. 562 overall, the No. 24 tight end and No. 19 player in the state of Illinois per the 247Sports composite rankings.

