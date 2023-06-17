UNC football lands commitment from kicker in 2024 class

Mack Brown and the UNC football program is continuing a big week for the team in terms of recruiting. On Saturday, the team landed a verbal commitment from kicker Lucas Osada.

The Virginia native earned an offer from North Carolina after attending some camps and made the quick decision to commit. Getting that offer from Brown and his staff sealed the deal as UNC now has their kicker for the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Osada is from Woodberry Forest, Virginia and had just one offer in his recruitment. While UNC has three kickers on the roster as of now, he is the only kicker committed in the 2024 class and that will very likely be the case through when the cycle wraps up.

UNC’s 2024 class now has 18 commitments and ranks No. 11 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

