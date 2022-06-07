UNC Football lands commitment from Caleb LaVallee

The UNC football program’s first big recruiting weekend of June has paid off in the form of a commitment.

Just a day after his official visit ended in Chapel Hill, three-star linebacker Caleb LaVallee pledged his verbal commitment to the program on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker hails out of Georgia and is set to enter his senior season at Whitefield Academy in Mableton.

LaVallee is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 769 overall recruit, No. 65 linebacker and the No. 74 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports rankings.

LaVallee posted this Tweet on his Twitter account showing his verbal commitment:

The linebacker had a total of 28 offers in his recruitment, picking UNC over programs like Maryland, Miami, and Minnesota among others.

LaVallee is the fourth player to commit to North Carolina in the 2023 class which now ranks No. 46 in the nation.

