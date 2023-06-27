UNC football lands commitment from 2025 quarterback

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are officially on the board for the 2025 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels landed their first commitment in 2025 class as three-star quarterback Bryce Baker pledged his verbal commitment to the program. Baker made his decision on social media announcing he is “200%” committed to North Carolina.

The Kernersville, North Carolina native had a total of 12 offers in his recruitment but picked UNC over Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State, NC State, and Duke among others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Baker took a visit to UNC but also took trips to see NC State, Wake Forest, and Tennessee in the recruiting process. His visit to UNC was enough to land the Tar Heels a commitment.

Baker is the No. 224 overall player, the No. 15 quarterback, and No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire