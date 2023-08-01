UNC football lands commitment from 2025 three-star recruit

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels earned a big in-state commitment from three-star defensive lineman Gus Ritchey. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native visited UNC’s campus this weekend and it was enough for him to make a decision and end his recruitment as he committed on Tuesday.

Ritchey had a total of 19 offers in his recruitment and made the announcement via a special live stream on Inside Carolina. Ritchey also showed interest in Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, and Maryland among others.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive lineman is ranked No. 363 nationally, the No.30 athlete and No. 9 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

With two commitments in the 2025 class, the Tar Heels are off to a good start so far early in the cycle. The class is currently ranked No. 12 in the early rankings.

