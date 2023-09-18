UNC football lands commitment from 2025 OL
Mack Brown and the UNC football program earned a big win over Minnesota on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season. And a day later, the program won a recruiting battle as well.
On Sunday, in-state offensive lineman Trey Blue pledged his commitment to North Carolina. It’s the second week in a row that the Tar Heels had landed a commitment from a prospect in the 2025 class, now giving them three commitments there.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Blue is a Cary, North Carolina native that had five offers in his recruitment. In addition to UNC, he also earned offers from Charlotte, Maryland, North Carolina Central, and Bethune-Cookman.
I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to @UNCFootball!Thank you coaches, family and friends who all helped me achieve this massive goal! @CoachMackBrown @CoachClemUNC @julianrowecohen @CaryImpFootball @CaryCoaching101 @CaryCoaching @_Coachmann_ pic.twitter.com/CPl2GT6uRL
— Trey Blue (@TreyBlue78) September 17, 2023
But after a trip to North Carolina this past weekend, he saw enough to make his decision.
