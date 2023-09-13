UNC football lands commitment from 2025 edge rusher

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a 2-0 start this season, beating South Carolina and Appalachian State. And now on Tuesday, they picked up another win.

The Tar Heels landed a commitment from three-star edge rusher Kamden Laudenslager on Tuesday night. Laudenslager pledged his verbal commitment after attending the Tar Heels’ home opening win over Appalachian State on Saturday as one of the players that was on a visit.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher had a total of 13 offers but narrowed his list down to three finalists, picking UNC over Wisconsin and Pitt.

The Maryland native is ranked No. 494 nationally, the No. 36 edge and No. 19 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Laudenslager is the second player to commit to UNC’s 2025 class, joining quarterback Bryce Baker.

