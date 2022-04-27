UNC football lands another Ohio State transfer

For the second-straight day, the UNC football program landed a big transfer out of the portal from Ohio State.

On Monday, it was defensive back Lejand Cavazos that committed to UNC just a day after his visit to campus. Now, a defensive lineman is returning home to play for the Tar Heels.

Former four-star defensive lineman and Charlotte native Jacolbe Cowan announced he’s committed to UNC out of the portal. Cowan grew up a Tar Heel fan but committed to Ohio State as part of the 2020 recruiting class, being ranked No. 163 overall and the No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina.

The addition of Cowan now gives UNC some more depth on their defensive line as they were already without a key piece for the entire season.

At Ohio State, Cowan struggled to find playing time as he battled injuries and then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. A change of scenery could really help Cowan turn things around and that would be great news for the Tar Heels.