UNC football lands another commitment for 2025 class

As the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting set for the annual spring football game, Mack Brown and his staff received more good news on Saturday afternoon.

For the second straight day, the Tar Heels’ landed a big commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. And for the second straight day, it’s on the defensive line.

After Austin Alexander committed on Friday, the Tar Heels landed a verbal commitment from defensive tackle Devin Ancrum. The Georgia native becomes the ninth player in the 2025 class to commit to North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels a top 20 class in the early recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Ancrum is a three-star recruit that is the No. 102 defensive lineman and No. 92 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Ancrum had a total of 16 offers in his recruitment and picked UNC over Duke, Georgia Tech, and NC State. He’s the latest prospect from Mill Creek High to commit to North Carolina, joining 2024 recruits Aiden Banfield and Jaiden Patterson.

