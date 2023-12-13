UNC football hosting big transfer portal target on campus

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen their fair share of departures so far in the transfer portal after a tough finish to the 2023 regular season. With an active few weeks already, it’s up to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels to add more talent through the portal as well.

And one player they have their eyes on a former Georgia defensive back.

Former five-star recruit Nyland Green entered the transfer portal last week and was already being connected to North Carolina. Now, a week later, he’s on a visit to Chapel Hill.

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Green is currently on a visit to North Carolina this week.

Georgia defensive back transfer and former five-star recruit Nyland Green is visiting North Carolina and is expected to visit Arkansas later in the week, sources tell @247sports. Pitt seems to be among the other teams involved with Green.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/TWSr28zEMp — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 12, 2023

Green is ranked as one of the top defensive players in the portal and would fill a big need for the Tar Heels on that side of the ball. With some struggles in the secondary, UNC really needs to lock that position down for the future.

The defensive back will also visit Arkansas and is drawing interest from other programs as well.

