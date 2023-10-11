UNC football to host five-star recruit over the weekend

Saturday’s showdown between North Carolina and Miami is a big one in the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Tar Heels enter the game at 5-0 overall, while Miami is 4-1 and fresh off a very disappointing loss to Georgia Tech.

The winner helps their case in pursuit of the ACC title while the loser falls down a step or two. And with the game being a big one, the Tar Heels are hosting some big recruits on campus.

Among the players that are set to visit UNC this weekend include the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class.

Per Steve Wiltfong, offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is set to visit UNC this weekend:

247Sports No. 1 2025 prospect in Charlotte Providence Day School five-star OT David Sanders Jr. will be back at #NorthCarolina this weekend for the Miami game. https://t.co/vOpMsa9TEG — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 11, 2023

Sanders Jr. is a Charlotte native that is ranked No. 1 overall. the No. 1 player at offensive tackle and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The recruit has a total of 33 offers, drawing interest from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, Colorado, North Carolina and Michigan among others. While it will be a tough battle for the Tar Heels to land him over these big programs, the chance to get him on campus and impress is huge.

