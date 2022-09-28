UNC football holds players only meeting for defense following Notre Dame loss

It appears as enough is enough for the UNC football program on the defensive side of the football.

Following the first loss of the year to Notre Dame in which the defense allowed 42 points and over 500 yards of offense. The performance was another bad one from the defense, something that we are used to seeing through the first four weeks of the season.

And apparently, it was so bad that the defense had a players-only meeting on Sunday night.

Inside Carolina’s Ross Martin wrote on the players-only meeting and talked to a few members of the defense about it. Defensive lineman Ray Vohasek provided some details on it to Martin and the media:

“We had a defensive meeting — just players — and we talked about what happened, and I hate to say it is what it is but I mean we took an L,” UNC graduate defensive lineman Ray Vohasek told reporters late on Tuesday afternoon in the Kenan Football Center. “They executed very well. They came in here and dominated, played well in all phases, offense, defense, and special teams.”

It’s certainly a good thing that the defense recognizes the struggles that are happening on that side of the football. Especially early on in the season.

Holding the meeting shows accountability and that the team cares, hoping to turn things around sooner than later. And if UNC wants to be successful and challenge for the ACC coastal division, they need to find that turnaround starting this week against Virginia Tech.

