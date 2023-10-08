UNC Football: Helmet stickers for win over Syracuse

It seemed like everything was working for the UNC football team on Saturday afternoon, as it dominated Syracuse, 40-7, in a convincing win that showed it’s among the ACC’s top teams.

Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is looking more and more like a Heisman Trophy contender each week, as he nearly set a career high in passing yards against an Orange defense that played well coming in. Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum delivered his second 100-yard performance in as many weeks. Omarion Hampton nearly broke 80 yards rushing and the UNC defense, among college football’s worst last year, held Syracuse to a season-low in points.

There were so many UNC players and units deserving of helmet stickers, but we’ve decided to narrow in on a select few. Let’s take a deeper dive into this article and see who captured them:

Drake Maye

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

There were very few players better in college football yesterday than Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye.

The redshirt sophomore gunslinger from Huntersville, N.C. enjoyed his best game in Carolina blue this season, completing 33 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns – his first two to tight ends Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver, then his final going to Kobe Paysour. Maye’s passing total was double Syracuse’s yardage total – 221.

Yesterday was Maye’s second 400-yard outing in three games, as he also finished with 414 passing yards. Maye’s passing yardage total was six off his career high, when he melted Wake Forest’s defense for 448 passing yards in last year’s ACC Coastal Division clincher.

If Maye keeps playing like yesterday, UNC could make some serious noise beyond the ACC conference.

Nate McCollum

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kent State transfer Devontez Walker made his long-awaited return to the field for UNC yesterday, after months of fighting the NCAA’s initial ineligibility ruling.

He caught six Maye passes for 43 yards, but didn’t affect the outcome much.

Instead, it was another transfer who led the receive core – Nate McCollum. The Georgia Tech transfer, brought in this offseason to help Carolina replace the production of Josh Downs and Antoine Green, caught seven Maye throws for a game-high 135 receiving yards. McCollum is atop the UNC leaderboard with 355 receiving yards, joined by J.J. Jones in the 300-yard club.

The tight end group

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) reaches up for a touchdown catch during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

After going weeks without production leveling the preseason hype it received, UNC’s tight end room enjoyed its best 2023 outing against Syracuse.

Bryson Nesbit caught Maye’s first touchdown throw just 2:24 into the second quarter, finishing his day with five catches for 79 yards and a score. John Copenhaver only caught one pass for a yard, but he was the recipient of Maye’s second TD throw. Kamari Morales hauled in two passes for 16 yards.

If this group produces like yesterday, the Heels are that much more dangerous.

Kobe Paysour

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs for yards after catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Have a day, Kobe Paysour.

The sophomore UNC receiver caught just three passes, but ended his night with 100 yards. He and McCollum combined for over half of Maye’s passing yards.

With Paysour now in the thick of Carolina’s receiving group, he gives Maye yet another weapon to throw. Walker is back, Nesbit and McCollum can produce, plus J.J. Jones is the receiver rarely talked about.

If Paysour plays at this level, Miami is going to have its hands full next weekend.

The defense...AGAIN

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) prepares to tackle Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) during the first half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe UNC’s strong defensive performances this season aren’t a fluke.

The Carolina defense could actually be that good.

UNC bludgeoned yet another quarterback yesterday, limiting Syracuse gunslinger Garrett Shrader to just 15 completions and 124 yards. The Tar Heel defense also notched two interceptions – one by Amare Campbell and the other by its secondary leader, Alijah Huzzie. UNC limited Syracuse to just seven points, the lowest total by an opponent this year. Cedric Gray led all Tar Heels with eight tackles (six solo), plus a sack.

Miami’s offense should pose more of a challenge than Syracuse, but it’ll have to gameplan effectively if it wants to work against this suddenly-good defense.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire