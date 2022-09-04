UNC football helmet stickers for Week 1 win at Appalachian State

With Saturday’s thrilling win over Appalachian State, the North Carolina Tar Heels are now 2-0 on the year and survived in a tough environment.

It’s been a good start to the season for the most part with the offense carrying the load through two games. UNC’s defense does need to step it up but there were times on Saturday which were encouraging for the future. However, there were the same mistakes over and over again from the unit too.

Before we turn the page on this week and focus on Georgia State, it’s time to give out helmet stickers for the game.

We give these out after each game of the year to a few players that we believe were the standouts for UNC. This week, there was a familiar face in the helmet stickers but we also welcome three newcomers too.

WR Kobe Paysour

With Josh Downs out, the Tar Heels needed someone to step up in a big way on Saturday. And one player who answered the call was receiver Kobe Paysour.

The freshman hauled in 8 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the win, having his best game by far in his career. If Paysour can build on this, he could be another big weapon for the Tar Heels moving forward.

QB Drake Maye

Another week, another helmet sticker for the talented quarterback. Maye kept UNC in the game with drives in the first half, as the Tar Heels found the end zone a bunch.

Maye finished the game 24 of 35 for 352 yards and 4 passing touchdowns in addition to a rushing touchdown.

LB Cedric Gray

The defense did not play well as a unit in this game but someone who stood out to me was linebacker Cedrick Gray. He led UNC with 13 tackles and had the team’s lone INT on Chase Brice.

K Noah Burnette

In his first two attempts of the season, kicker Noah Burnette delivered for the Tar Heels in the second half. He connected on a 47-yarder and then on a 43-yarder on the next drive. His season is off to a good start.

