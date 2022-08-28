UNC football helmet stickers for Week 0 win over FAMU

The UNC football program is 1-0 to open the year as they beat FAMU 56-24, holding them off in the second half.

UNC was able to jump out to the early 7-0 lead but FAMU responded with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive. After that, UNC was able to grab the lead with another scoring drive and really never look back.

Drake Maye led the Tar Heels on eight scoring drives, throwing for five touchdowns in his debut to set a program record. While it was a little sloppy at times from the Tar Heels, they got the result they wanted in the end and are now moving their focus to Appalachian State.

Before we get to that, we need to hand out helmet stickers for the Tar Heels big win to open the season. Take a look at the players that earned our first helmet stickers of the year.

QB Drake Maye

In his first career start, Drake Maye impressed. The quarterback threw for XXX yards and X touchdowns, setting a program record for most touchdowns in a quarterback’s first start.

George Pettaway/Omarion Hampton

With British Brooks lost for the season, the Tar Heels are going with a running back by committee approach this year. And that includes two freshmen who looked crisp on Saturday.

Both Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway found the end zone in their debuts, helping UNC extend the lead in the second half. Hampton finished the game with 101 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns while Pettaway had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown.

DB Storm Duck

After suffering injuries in each of the two previous seasons, defensive back Storm Duck is hoping for a healthy 2022 campaign. And on Saturday, he got of to a good start.

Duck had the lone interception, recording it late in the first half on a FAMU drive right before the half. The interception gave UNC the ball back and it led to a key touchdown for the Tar Heels’ offense.

FAMU

I usually don’t give out helmet stickers for opponents but I had to tonight. With the circumstances of players ineligible, FAMU didn’t back down in this one and even had it a two-score game in the fourth quarter. If it wasn’t for two key turnovers, who knows how this game would have gone.

My hat is off to the program, as well as the awesome Marching 100 band that was there as well. Good luck the rest of the way.

