UNC football heading to Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The North Carolina Tar Heels will return to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to close out the 2023 season.

After waiting, and then waiting some more on Sunday afternoon, the Tar Heels’ bowl game was officially announced. The Tar Heels are set to face off against West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, as they will stay in the state to end the year.

The game will take place on Dec. 27 at Bank of America Stadium and is set for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

After the game was announced, UNC head coach Mack Brown released a statement :

“We’re excited to be headed to Charlotte to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “The good people with the Charlotte Sports Foundation do a great job with the game and all the events during the week. We’re looking forward to diving into bowl practice, heading to Charlotte, and taking on a tough West Virginia team later this month.”

This is the fifth straight bowl game for the Tar Heels, all under Mack Brown in his second stint as head coach. However, UNC is just 1-3 in those bowl games including a loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl a few years back.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire