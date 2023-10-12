UNC football going with throwbacks for showdown with Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for a showdown with Miami on Saturday night in Chapel Hill. North Carolina enters the game at 5-0 while Miami is 4-1 after a bone-headed play against Georgia Tech late that cost the Hurricanes a win.

With the two teams kicking off in primetime, all eyes will be on Chapel Hill in terms of the ACC and potentially the national audience as well. And when the Tar Heels hit the field, they will be doing so in throwback uniforms.

The Tar Heels took to social media on Thursday to unveil this week’s uniform combos and they are breaking out the throwbacks as you see below:

This is the first time the Tar Heels have worn the classic throwbacks from the 90’s and Mack Brown’s first stint with the team.

UNC wore these uniforms twice last season, once in the regular season and then again at the end of the year in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon. It’s a fan favorite and one that seems to now be in the yearly rotation after returning a few years back.

Let’s hope UNC can celebrate a big win in these threads.

