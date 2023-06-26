UNC football flips four-star DB from LSU

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have landed a big commitment from a four-star defensive back on Sunday. And they did it with a flip.

Four-star defensive back Zion Ferguson was on UNC’s campus this weekend for an official visit despite being committed to LSU. When Ferguson left, he officially pledged his commitment to the Tar Heels, flipping from the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Georgia native committed to LSU back in September but UNC never waivered off. Instead, they kept the heat on and were able to get an official visit from the talented recruit, paying off in the end as they eventually landed him.

Ferguson is ranked No. 305 nationally, No. 26 defensive back and the No. 38 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports composite rankings.

He also had offers from Duke, Clemson, South Carolina, Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee among others. The commitment now gives North Carolina 20 in the 2024 cycle.

