UNC Football: Five things to watch against Pitt

The UNC football program is exactly where it wants to be three weeks into the season – undefeated and tied atop the ACC.

The Heels downed neighboring rival South Carolina, 31-17, in Week 1 for just the fourth time in 11 matchups. British Brooks ran for over 100 yards in his first game since 2021, while UNC’s defense held the Gamecocks to three second-half points.

Carolina received a major scare from new in-state rival App State the following week in Kenan Stadium, but pulled off an overtime comeback to win, 40-34. Omarion Hampton cemented his status as UNC’s lead running back, scoring three touchdowns against the Mountaineers and leading the nation with 234 yards that week.

After two slow weeks under center, Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye delivered a Heisman Trophy-esque performance in the 31-13 triumph over Minnesota, completing 29 passes for 414 yards (sixth in the nation) and two touchdowns.

Pitt is moving in the opposite direction, sitting at 1-2 after a 17-6 loss to West Virginia in the 106th annual Backyard Brawl. Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec experienced one of the worst games as a collegiate quarterback, tossing three interceptions and failing to reach the 100-yard mark.

Pitt won its opener, 45-7 against Wofford, but the offense has not looked as explosive since. The Panthers hung 21 on Cincinnati, but gave up 27 points in the loss.

UNC-Pitt is the ACC opener for both teams, so let’s take a look at five key areas ahead of the game:

Will Drake Maye go off against another top-ranked defense?

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota allowed just 92.5 passing yards per game ahead of its clash with UNC, but that didn’t stop Drake Maye from having a career game.

Maye torched the Golden Gophers’ strong pass defense for 414 passing yards and two touchdowns, with over half of his completions and 165 yards going to Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum.

Pitt allows just 114 passing yards per game to opponents, which is currently third-best in the nation. The Panthers limited West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol, despite the victory, to just six completions, 60 yards and one touchdown.

A top-rated pass defense didn’t hinder Maye last week – I don’t expect it to this week either.

Will Pitt make an in-game change at QB?

Pittsburgh Panthers Phil Jurkovec (5) races down the field during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023.

It’s tough for a team to stick with a quarterback who throws three interceptions in one game, especially when it’s only his third game with his new team.

Such is the case with Pitt, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec accomplished the unfortunate feat last weekend against West Virginia.

The Panthers also have redshirt sophomores Christian Veilleux and Nate Yarnell behind Jurkovec, Veilleux is the only other gunslinger with game expereince this year, as he’s completed 5-of-9 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Yarnell started one game last year, going 10-of-14 for 195 yards and a touchdown against Western Michigan.

Maye’s thrown two interceptions twice this year for the Tar Heels, but you don’t see Mack Brown yanking him out of games. I think Pat Narduzzi will stick with Jurkovec – with the hope his struggles are cured soon.

What will Nate McCollum deliver as an encore?

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After playing sparingly in the Week 2 win over App State, catching just one Drake Maye pass for eight yards, Nate McCollum quickly became UNC’s top receiver with his 15-catch, 165-yard, 1-touchdown performance against Minnesota.

McCollum’s yardage total landed him fifth nationally among Week 3 receivers. He caught over half of Maye’s passes, with his lone touchdown opening the scoring just over three minutes into the game.

Drake Maye with the best pass I’ve ever seen straight dime 🎯 and finds Nate McCollum for his first UNC touchdown pic.twitter.com/xl1EMg3vTi — Jman (@jhardy252) September 16, 2023

McCollum, like Maye, has another tough test in the Pitt defense. If he and Maye showcase the same chemistry they did last week, the host Panthers are going to be in for a long night.

Who's going to win the ground game?

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC has the single-best running back between both teams in Omarion Hampton, who’s 12th nationally in rushing yards due to a monster performance against App State. The Tar Heels also have another starter-quality running back, British Brooks, who backed up Hampton against Minnesota but exploded for 100-plus against South Carolina.

Daniel Carter leads the Pitt running back room with 103 rushing yards, the only Panther to reach that mark. Pitt has not one, but two additional running backs (C’Bo Flemister, Rodney Hammond Jr.) with nearly 100 rushing yards.

Hampton and Brooks were held in check last week, but both have 100-yard performances under their belts. No Panther has a 100-yard ground game.

UNC has the advantage at running back, but like UNC, Pitt has three guys capable of wreaking some havoc on the ground.

Which Carolina defense will show up?

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan (93) reacts after sacking Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heel defense is more hot and cold than a Katy Perry song.

In Week 1, UNC sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler a whopping nine times and limited the Gamecocks to -2 rushing yards.

In Week 2, the Heels allowed nearly 500 yards to App State.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, UNC picked off Minnesota quarterback Athas Kaliakmanis once and limited him to 11 total completions.

Pitt doesn’t have quite the offensive prowess App State does, but it’s just effective enough to give Carolina problems.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire