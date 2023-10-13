UNC Football: Five things to watch in primetime clash against Miami

There hasn’t been this much hype around the UNC football program since, well, the last century.

Carolina is 5-0 for the first time since 1997 – before any player on the current team was born. The Heels have throttled previously top-ranked pass defenses – Pitt and Minnesota – with ease. Omarion Hampton ran all over the App state defense for 200+ yards and Devontez Walker was recently ruled eligible, but the Tar Heel receiving room is so deep that Walker’s presence might not have as great an impact fans thought.

The most surprising storyline surrounding the team so far, however, is how well the defense is playing. It all started in Week 1, when UNC defenders sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times. App State was a game the defense wants to forget about, but it rebounded the following week and limited Minnesota gunslinger Athas Kaliakmanis to 11 completions. Carolina’s defense shutout Pitt in the second half (kick return was a defensive score), then held Syracuse to single-digits for the first time all year.

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes are coming into Chapel Hill this weekend for a 7:30 p.m. ET, primetime matchup with the Heels. Miami will likely be playing hungry and angry, looking to avenge last week’s stunning, home upset loss against Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes provide UNC with its toughest ACC test yet – can this talented Carolina team rise to the challenge?

Let’s dive into five areas you should be looking out for ahead of Saturday’s clash:

Will the UNC run game produce?

UNC sophomore running back Omarion Hampton put the college football world on notice in Week 2, scoring three touchdowns and leading all FBS players with 234 rushing yards, in the comeback win over App State.

Hampton has found the end zone twice since then, but he has also failed to crack 100 yards since. He’s totaled 46, 66 and 78 yards in the succeeding games – all solid outputs, but more is expected out of a guy who torches a defense for over 200.

The Tar Heel running game, as a whole, faces its toughest opposing defensive unit in Miami on Saturday. The visiting Hurricanes sport one of the FBS’ best run defenses, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game to opponents (58.2).

Hampton is going to have his hands full Saturday night. Yet, if there’s anything we’ve learned so far about UNC vs. top defenses, the Tar Heels still produce.

Who will lead the receiving corps?

The preseason expectation was that Kent State transfer Devontez Walker would be Drake Maye’s top receiver. He nearly reached 1,000 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdown passes last season, making him the perfect target to step in and replace the production of now-NFL players Josh Downs and Antoine Green.

Even with Walker being ruled eligible last week – he caught six passes for 43 yards in the win over Syracuse – the Tar Heels haven’t really needed his in-game production. UNC’s leading receiver, so far, has been another transfer in Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech – 28 catches, 355 yards, one touchdown). Kobe Paysour is tops on the Tar Heels with three touchdowns, while tight ends Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver each have two.

It really doesn’t matter who steps up to lead the receiving corps, because Carolina has so many guys who can do it. Devontez Walker was the answer before gameplay started – now, it’s virtually any pass-catcher.

How will Miami hold up late in the game?

There’s been a lot of shocking results and exciting finishes in college football this season – Duke over Clemson, Ohio State scoring at the last minute to beat Notre Dame, plus UNC storming back in overtime to defeat App State.

One of the most shocking results from last weekend, however, came from Miami (FL)-Georgia Tech.

The Hurricanes, heavy favorites against at Georgia Tech team coming off a loss to 1-win Bowling Green, forced the Yellow Jackets to burn all their timeouts. All Miami had to do was kneel down, with a 5-0 start awaiting.

Instead, the Hurricanes chose to run and fumbled the ball. GT quarterback Haynes King marched his team right down the field, throwing a game-winning touchdown with two seconds left for the upset victory.

Miami’s decision to not kneel the ball left many college football fans wondering, “why?” They could be among the ACC’s undefeated with UNC, Florida State and Louisville, but instead risk dropping out the rankings and to an 0-2 start in ACC play.

If the Hurricanes are in a game-winning situation, expect them to play their cards differently.

Can Carolina's defense continue to shine?

UNC’s defense, through five games in 2023, has looked like a unit fans haven’t enjoyed in, well, it’s been too long to count.

Nine sacks against South Carolina, second-half dominance and limiting Syracuse to single-digits have been highlights from the unit. Compare this to last year, when the Tar Heels allowed the sixth-most yards to opponents (5.697).

Cedric Gray, Alijah Huzzie, Power Echols, Desmond Evans, Kaimon Rucker – you name him. Just like the receiving corps, Carolina’s defense has been so successful because multiple guys – both vets and newbies – have stepped up and anchored the unit on a weekly basis.

Van Dyke is more dangerous of a passer than Garrett Shrader, but the UNC defense will be tasked slowing down Miami’s four, 100-yard running backs (Henry Parrish, Donald Cheney Jr., Ajay Allen, Mark Fletcher Jr.).

We’ll have to wait and see which Tar Heel defense shows up Saturday night.

Noah Burnette – will he continue his pursuit of perfection?

Having an injured kicker affects how the entire offense approaches drives.

When we discovered UNC starting kicker Ryan Coe was injured moments before the Minnesota game, we turned to last year’s starter, Noah Burnette.

What Burnette’s done in Coe’s absence has been nothing short of absolutely amazing, making all 20 of his kicks (13 PATs, seven field goals). Burnette hit a season-long, 48-yarder against Pitt.

Miami’s defense is no slouch, so expect to see Burnette finish a couple drives Saturday night. The question is, will Burnette continue his torrid start to Junior year?

