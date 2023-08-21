UNC football’s first opponent ranked among top 16 by former college coach

The North Carolina Tar Heels will open the 2023 campaign in Charlotte against South Carolina in prime time. It’s an important opener for both teams which have high expectations for the season.

While North Carolina has been ranked in the preseason top 25 by the Associated Press and USA Today Sports, the Gamecocks fell short of the initial rankings and will enter the game unranked and looking to play spoiler.

But one former legendary college football coach thinks South Carolina is among the top teams in the nation. Former Notre Dame head coach and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz released his preseason top 16 and right there at No. 15 are the Gamecocks.

As for North Carolina, they are not included on Holtz’s first rankings of the season, which isn’t too surprising. It’s more surprising the Gamecocks are on it, honestly.

Here is a look at Holtz’s list via Athlon Sports:

This is just one former coach’s opinion on the rankings, but it does feel like South Carolina could be a sleeper team this season. Last year, it upset Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks and they will be looking to get 2023 off to a good start with an upset as well.

