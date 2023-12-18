UNC football the favorite for this tight end in the transfer portal

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels could soon receive some good news regarding the transfer portal.

After picking up commitments from a quarterback and an offensive lineman, the Tar Heels are trending in the right direction for another key piece to the offense. And he happens to be a relative of quarterback commit Max Johnson.

Former Texas A&M tight end Jake Johnson is looking for a new home out of the transfer portal and according to one report, the Tar Heels are the favorites to land him. Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Johnson is expected to pick North Carolina and join his brother Max on the offense when he’s ready to make his decision.

The expectation is that former Texas A&M tight end Jake Johnson is going to transfer to North Carolina, sources tell @247sports. Johnson, the brother of new UNC QB Max Johnson, is a former top-100 recruit who caught four touchdowns this year for A&M.https://t.co/tM9E6GJplJ pic.twitter.com/AsSHNBqPvV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 17, 2023

Johnson was on a visit to North Carolina this weekend and with the dead period beginning on Monday, he’s not expected to take another visit at all in his new recruitment. And a commitment to North Carolina could be coming as soon as this week.

In two seasons with the Aggies, Johnson recorded 25 catches, 237 yards, and four touchdowns.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire