Advertisement

UNC football fans are fed up with Gene Chizik and social media posts prove that

Zack Pearson
·3 min read
1

Saturday night’s game in Raleigh was all too familiar for the UNC football program. Despite an impressive showing in the first few weeks of the season, North Carolina’s defense regressed as the year went on and by the time the regular season came to a close, they were what we are used to.

A bad unit.

It’s not all on the players. The Tar Heels suffered some big losses in the portal and were thin at key positions this season. Most of this falls on coaching as they do not have the players prepared before the game or in the best position to succeed. That’s a problem.

During the loss to the Wolfpack, North Carolina fans took to social media once again to vent their frustrations with the coaching staff. It wasn’t just Mack Brown getting the blame but instead, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik.

The defense allowed 26 first-half points and over 300 total yards of offense in the first two quarters. They allowed a struggling quarterback in Brennan Armstrong to find a groove and they also couldn’t stop Kevin Concepcion, a former UNC recruit as he had over 180 total yards in the game.

Here is what UNC fans were saying on social media about Chizik’s performance.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire