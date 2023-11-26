UNC football fans are fed up with Gene Chizik and social media posts prove that

Saturday night’s game in Raleigh was all too familiar for the UNC football program. Despite an impressive showing in the first few weeks of the season, North Carolina’s defense regressed as the year went on and by the time the regular season came to a close, they were what we are used to.

A bad unit.

It’s not all on the players. The Tar Heels suffered some big losses in the portal and were thin at key positions this season. Most of this falls on coaching as they do not have the players prepared before the game or in the best position to succeed. That’s a problem.

During the loss to the Wolfpack, North Carolina fans took to social media once again to vent their frustrations with the coaching staff. It wasn’t just Mack Brown getting the blame but instead, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik.

The defense allowed 26 first-half points and over 300 total yards of offense in the first two quarters. They allowed a struggling quarterback in Brennan Armstrong to find a groove and they also couldn’t stop Kevin Concepcion, a former UNC recruit as he had over 180 total yards in the game.

Here is what UNC fans were saying on social media about Chizik’s performance.

Leave Gene Chizik in Raleigh on the next plane out. Fire them all. Mack can catch a ride. — Go Heels (@TarHeelGameDay) November 26, 2023

Gene Chizik should have to walk back to Chapel Hill. — Kevin Carter (@tarheelanalyst) November 26, 2023

Tim Hasselbeck: “Gene Chizik may have to make an adjustment.” LOL. Stop with the jokes, Tim. We all know that isn’t happening. — Andrew Forrest (@Andrew_Forrest1) November 26, 2023

Fire Gene Chizik’s hiney tonight. This defensive scheme is complete ass. pic.twitter.com/0ZHHDLC3aK — Black & Blue Stew (@go_heels) November 26, 2023

Mack brown is a friendly old man who was carried by Vince Young to a national championship Gene Chizik is a friendly middle aged man who was carried by Cam Newton to a national championship — unsatisfied UNC fan (@heelscentral) November 26, 2023

Fire Gene Chizik pic.twitter.com/rwK4OajRCX — Katie Stats (@kpondiscio) November 26, 2023

NC State averages 322 yards per game, and they have that in the FIRST HALF! Did Gene Chizik go to work this week? Or just eat turkey? — Jordan Falls (@JordanFalls) November 26, 2023

Has a defensive coordinator ever been fired mid-game? Asking for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, and their defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. — Jack Morris (@jackmorrisUNC) November 26, 2023

Gene Chizik is a joke..Mack, stop hiring your friends and get a real coaching staff 🤷🏻‍♂️ — David (@SleehRat1789) November 26, 2023

Gene Chizik’s defense is once again making Brennan Armstrong look all world. Don’t let him in the locker room at halftime. Instead, send him home to clean out his office. — PTR (@rhynept72) November 26, 2023

Why is Gene Chizik still employed at any power 5 university? He should be coaching Auburn high’s defense at best. — Hunter Hester (@Hhester11) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire