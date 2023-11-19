UNC football falls out of US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of NC State game

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their third loss of the season on Saturday night in Death Valley, falling to Clemson 31-20. While UNC had its chances to go up big early on the Tigers, mistakes cost them and in the end, likely was the difference in the game.

Now, with just one game left the Tar Heels are playing to try and get to 10 wins. When they head to Raleigh on Saturday night, they will now do so as an unranked team facing a ranked NC State program.

North Carolina fell out of the US LBM Coaches Poll following the loss to Clemson. It’s the first time they fell out since losing a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, NC State has climbed into the poll to No. 24 as they get set to host the Tar Heels Saturday night. As for the rest of the ACC, Louisville checks in at No. 9 while Florida State is at No. 4.

Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire