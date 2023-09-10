UNC football falls two spots in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

North Carolina had their struggles in Week 2 against Appalachian State, barely holding on to survive a scare with a win in double overtime. It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams but in the end North Carolina leaves the weekend 2-0.

However, even with the win they found themselves falling in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Tar Heels fell two spots from No. 16 to No. 18 in the poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. The coaches essentially punished UNC for the play on the field despite getting the win.

North Carolina is still the second-highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference program ranked in the poll behind only No. 3 Florida State. Duke checked in at No. 20, followed by No. 22 Clemson and No. 23 Miami.

A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire