UNC football falls out of New Year’s Six bowl projections

Things were looking good for the North Carolina Tar Heels after a 6-0 start for Mack Brown’s program. But since that start, the Tar Heels have lost two-straight games in which they were favored by double-digits.

And now, following a bad loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tar Heels are stumbling in the latest projected bowl games.

Just a week ago the Bears were still in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl but now, it looks like they will have to settle for something less. In ESPN’s updated bowl projections, UNC is set to face off against a pair of SEC teams in the different projections.

For Mark Schlabach, he has the Tar Heels going to Tampa Bay to face off against LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day. It would be an interesting matchup for the Tar Heels, facing off against a good SEC program.

As for Kyle Bonagura, he also has the Tar Heels in Florida but down in Jacksonville in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the….Florida Gators, another SEC program.

Obviously, these are not the bowl games you want to play in especially after you were off to a 6-0 start. Things could change but the Tar Heels have a lot of work to do if they want to get back to a New Year’s Six game and are going to need a lot of help along the way.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire